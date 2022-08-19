Advertise With Us
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4

Watches and warnings
Going to bring heavy rain to E. Mexico and S. Texas
Going to bring heavy rain to E. Mexico and S. Texas(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now classifying the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone number 4. They are doing this so they can issue watches and warnings. Although the recon aircraft couldn’t find a closed low pressure at this time the NHC does expect it to develop over the next 24 hours and become a tropical depression or named storm on Saturday as it moves to the NNW toward Mexico and S. Texas.

Heading toward S. Texas
Heading toward S. Texas(WWSB)

This system will not have any impact on our weather here along the Suncoast.

