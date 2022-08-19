Advertise With Us
Pattern shift in our weather is one day away

West wind pattern continues
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the last day for our consistent west wind pattern. All week we have been watching our storms move into our coastal communities from the Gulf waters. The storms were early developers with peak rain chances in the late morning and early afternoon. Normally in a Florida summer, our thunderstorms arrive in the later afternoon and early evening. We will return to that pattern this weekend. It is also a pattern that tends to bring us greater rainfall amounts, as the southeast winds push storms to the Gulf coast.

This transition from a west wind to a sustained southeast wind will take place tonight and tomorrow. Greater coverage of storms is also likely starting today. This due to an increase in moisture aloft.

One area of disturbed weather is being monitored in the Gulf waters. There is now about a 40% chance for some development. It is unlikely to become a strong storm due to its proximity to land, but it could be a big rain-maker to Mexico and Texas.

