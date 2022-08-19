Manatee Co. in desperate need of school crossing guards

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Parents, your kids walk the roads in Manatee County to and from school every day.

Our Suncoast roads are getting very busy, making it increasingly dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders.

This is why the sheriff’s office is scrambling to hire crossing guards.

Little feet, bikes, and even paws are just some of the traffic crossing 44th Avenue East in Bradenton on any weekday morning.

B.D. Gullet Elementary School sits on this road.

The area of Manatee County, which is also known as Lakewood Ranch, is growing fast.

There are more drivers in the residential area.

Donald Karn is a crossing guard serving the school.

On the job, he says he’s seen the growth, which is driving the need for more crossing guards to protect your children.

“Somebody will pull up and they’ll start texting on the phone, not paying attention, and I’ll have to run in front of the car when they’re pulling up to stop because they’ll go right through the intersection,” Karn said.

On Tuesday, a driver slammed into a Pine View School student.

She was crossing East Bay Street on her bike in Sarasota County.

Following all traffic rules and staying within the crosswalk, the girl was riding her bike home from school, at the time of the hit and run accident, police say.

She is in critical condition.

ABC-7 asked about his reaction to this horrific crash.

Karn said, “First of all, you’re wondering what the driver of the car is paying attention to, whether they are paying more attention to their phone or texting, or not looking around.”

He goes on to say, “Everybody should always be looking out for a child on the highway, especially after school starts.”

Now that the school year is in full swing, The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs more guards.

Because this need is so dire, the sheriff’s office is pulling deputies off the job, and into crossing guard shifts.

“The job itself has to get done. It has to be covered; the sheriff is adamant about that,” said sheriff’s deputy Willie Finklea.

Finklea goes on to say, “It’s not just myself. It’s crime prevention. It’s traffic units. It’s patrol units.”

He says deputies fill in to fill those vacancies.

There are 18 open positions.

The job is part-time, two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon during students’ arrival and dismissal.

If you would like to apply, give the sheriff’s office a call at 941-747-3011.

