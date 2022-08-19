Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Late day storms coming back this weekend

Tropical storm likely in SW Gulf on Saturday
Going to bring heavy rain to E. Mexico and S. Texas
Going to bring heavy rain to E. Mexico and S. Texas(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will be getting back to our normal late afternoon and evening storms beginning on Saturday and continuing through much of next week. High pressure will build back in off the coast of the SE U.S. which will bring SE winds during the morning hours which his typical for our area during the summer.

Future radar showing storms hitting the coast late in the day
Future radar showing storms hitting the coast late in the day(WWSB)

Saturday skies will be generally sunny in the morning with some increase in cloudiness by midday. We will see scattered storms developing in the late afternoon and making a move back toward the Gulf. This means we will see the threat of more lightning at the beaches late in the day. The heat index will approach advisory levels meaning in the range of 104° to 107°. The rain chance on Saturday is at 40% for mainly afternoon and evening storms.

This pattern will persist on Sunday and continue through the work week next week. Look for sunshine in the morning followed by scattered late day storms each day. Some of those storms will be strong with some heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

For boaters look for seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop to mostly smooth on the intercoastal waters. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 knots switching around to the SW by mid afternoon.

The tropics are finally starting to get busy, right on cue, as we are expecting to see Danielle develop early Saturday morning in the SW Gulf of Mexico and track toward Mexico and south Texas. It won’t be a big wind storm but it will produce some very heavy rain as it moves inland somewhere into NE Mexico or S Texas by Monday.

System to stay well away from Florida
System to stay well away from Florida(WWSB)

Elsewhere we are watching several tropical waves moving across the Atlantic at this time but not showing any signs of development at this time. Long range models are suggesting that we may see another storm form next weekend near the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Some heavy rain possible
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Friday 8/19/2022

Most Read

Shooting Stabbing SRQ
Suspect who struck deputy with machete in Sarasota now dead
Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez.
Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims
SRQ EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER NEW APARTMENTS
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
Charlotte County
Charlotte County teacher arrested when missing teen found at her home
hit and run
Update: Man arrested for hit and run critically injuring teen girl

Latest News

Florida primary signs
Democratic candidates, elections official, government watchdog group say Florida’s elections are secure following Gov. DeSantis’ announcement revealing alleged fraud in 2020 election
Li Li Leung, President and CEO of USA Gymnastics, speaks to the fans during the 2022 U.S....
Skepticism and hope as USA Gymnastics enters post-Nassar era
Pedestrian and bicycle safety on the Suncoast.
FHP pushing pedestrian and bicycle safety following numerous crashes on the Suncoast
A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron...
Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre