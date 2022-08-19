Hero firefighter in Manatee County honored for saving woman’s life by donating his kidney

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Lt. Derek Foss with Southern Manatee Fire Rescue honored on Thursday by state leaders for donating a kidney and saving the life of now 33-year-old Brianne Baker. The recognition also including a letter from Florida governor Ron DeSantis praising Foss for his heroic actions.

“Obviously it feels good and a little rewarding, I really don’t look it like that,” said Foss. “It was just the right thing to do.”

Foss was a perfect kidney match with Baker.

“When they said it was a six out of six match and this rare antigen that she has that I also have, only six percent of the population has I also had, so it was kind of like why would you not,” said Foss.

Baker started to have kidney failure back in 2018 after the birth of her son. When she was 15-years-old, Baker was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Things were going downhill and she didn’t have much time left.

“My decline happened rather fast which we were surprised about, when I found out it was June of 2021 that I needed a kidney transplant,” said Baker. “August was when I started my workup and they said you most likely will survive a year.”

December of 2021 is when Foss said he was a match and that he would donate his kidney, this after there was strong social media push to find Baker a donor. The surgery took place in early June at Tampa General Hospital and it was a success.

“I can’t thank him enough, we’ve gotten much closer since all of this,” said Baker. “My husband and him were already close, his family is amazing, his wife and his daughter, but Derek is unlike anybody I’ve ever met, he’s so selfless.”

Foss had been friends with Baker’s husband Joel before all this. He’s a Battalion Chief for North River Fire District. Baker has a three-year-old son and a stepson. She says because of Derek Foss. she has her life back. Baker will be going back to her work as a Neonatal ICU nurse soon. As for Foss, he’s been back to work as a firefighter and now as a hero.

“I really don’t like that word, I look at myself as a regular guy,” said Foss.

Both Foss and Baker are doing well. They are urging everyone to become organ donors.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.