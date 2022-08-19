Advertise With Us
FHP pushing pedestrian and bicycle safety following numerous crashes on the Suncoast

Pedestrian and bicycle safety on the Suncoast.
Pedestrian and bicycle safety on the Suncoast.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busier week than usual in crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians both young and old.

“Unfortunately we have seen an uptick in crashes this week,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol.

This as law enforcement has their high visibility campaign well underway in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Law enforcement says they can only do so much, the rest is up to us.

“Please do the right thing, let’s make sure that we are adhering to all of the traffic rules,” said Watson. “And as vulnerable users of the roadway, as a bicyclist or a skateboarder, please make sure that you’re wearing the proper equipment, let’s be safe.”

FHP says situational awareness is the most important thing, especially for motorists. Pedestrians and bicyclists should wear brighter clothing at night and have a flashlight. One expert in pedestrian and bicycle safety says our roads are the big problem.

“The area will continue to have these crashes when we don’t engineer correctly,” said Mike Lasche, Executive Director of Florida Walks and Bikes.

Lasche says the one solution that can make a world of difference on roads throughout the Suncoast are painted bike lanes.

“When pedestrians attempt to cross the road, a painted bike lane gives them four feet of safe, space to enter the roadway,” said Lasche. “It also gives the motorists four feet of space while the pedestrian is in the roadway to react, this is what would save the lives of many pedestrians.”

With more cars, pedestrians and bicyclists on the road, FHP says that potentially makes the roads even that much more dangerous. School being back in session adds another element into the mix.

“When we’re approaching a school zone we must have that good spatial orientation,” said Watson. “Understanding children may not make the best decision and they may dart out of the roadway, let’s be looking out for them.”

More information and bicycle and pedestrian safety can be found here https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/child-safety/bicycle-pedestrian-safety/.

