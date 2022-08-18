Wind shift this weekend brings changes

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see west to southwest wind to start the day on Friday which will bring a few isolated showers or a possible thunderstorm along the coast. The rain chance is at 40% during the morning and early afternoon near the coast. Then late in the day we will see the storms transition into inland areas during the late afternoon and evening. This pattern has been around though much of this week.

Look for partly cloudy skies throughout the day with high temperatures warming to near 90° and a heat index or “feels like” around 102° during the mid afternoon.

We will see a shift in the wind on Saturday and that will get us back to more typical summer afternoon and evening storms coming toward the coast from inland areas late in the afternoon and through the early evening. This ESE wind during the morning will collide with the west coast sea breeze in the late afternoon and generate bigger storms with more lightning having an impact on coastal communities. The rain chance on Saturday is at 40% and 50% on Sunday. Temperatures will be close to average which is 90 degrees.

This summer afternoon pattern will stick around through much of the work week next week.

Staying away from Florida (WWSB)

We are watching one area in the tropics at this time. An area of low pressure is expected to emerge into the SW Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and track WNW along the Mexico coast and bring heavy rainfall to that area causing life threatening floods. The chance for developing into the next named storm is increasing. It is now up to 40% for becoming the next named storm.

Elsewhere we are watching a few tropical waves but no showing no signs of developing at this time.

