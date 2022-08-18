Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report

SCF
SCF(SCF)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year.

The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on standardized assessments, graduation rate, and college and career acceleration.

SCFCS Venice opened in 2019 and has since graduated 42 students this past spring.

Students at the school posted some of the highest 9th grade assessment scores in the A-rated Sarasota County school district.

