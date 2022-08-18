Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Commissioners voted four to one in favor of the new apartments. According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible.

“Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and other health problems that have been shown by science,” said Piccolo. “The other thing is you can get public issues of people complaining about the noise and there’s nothing we can do for them.”

The area was rezoned for residential use and a small portion was given to Sarasota County so only one commission needed to approve the new apartment, according to City of Sarasota Commissioner Liz Alpert. She said the decision was a no-brainer and would help the supply and demand issues for housing in the city and county.

“All around it is residences and this property would have been one small island where you couldn’t have housing,” said Alpert. “You have housing completely surrounding it and so it made no sense not to approve it.”

SRQ has additionally raised safety concerns on top of the noise. According to Piccolo, planes are flying in and out of the runway anywhere from 60 to 100 feet. The area, also known as the Sarasota Kennel Club, has a pond in the middle of it. The pond can increase the amount of birds in the area increasing safety risks at the runway, said Piccolo.

“49% of all accidents happen on the initial climb or final approach,” said Piccolo. “There’s going to be noise and issues that happen with safety.”

Another hearing is set for September and will discuss the building plans for the site, said Alpert. According to Piccolo, SRQ will be at the hearing and continuing to voice concern against the new apartments.

