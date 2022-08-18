Advertise With Us
Our west-wind pattern shows signs of changing

West wind pattern today and tomorrow
West wind pattern today and tomorrow
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The stalled frontal boundary, that has kept us in a west wind pattern, will likely begin shifting. Once it starts to drift northeast, high pressure will likewise move and our winds will shift. The direction of the wind has a large impact on how much rain we get and the timing of the storms.

Right now our winds remain off the Gulf waters. This brings in humid air and muggy afternoons. The Gulf winds will favor early showers along the coast that move inland in the afternoon and evening. This is kind of a reverse summer pattern. As high pressure builds to our north and east by the weekend our winds will shift to the southeast. That flow is typical of Florida summers and will return us to the afternoon and evening storms. Mornings this weekend will stay dry with showers holding off until the second half of the day.

Tropics are calm right now. Only one area of disturbed weather near the Yucatan has a chance of development over the next 5 days. Should it develop, it will impact Mexico or Texas.

