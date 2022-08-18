Advertise With Us
Update: Suspect dead in deputy involved shooting in Sarasota

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The suspect of a deputy involved shooting in the the 300 block of Richardson Way in Sarasota is now dead.

ABC7′s Jace Harper is currently on the scene where he spoke with a witness who said she say a deputy was being taken away by ambulance. The scene is still an active investigation and our ABC7 crew is the ground tracking this story. We will bring you the latest developments on air and online.

