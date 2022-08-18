Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

New survey shows utilities costs rising

Home energy audit, managing thermostat could help reduce bills
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent energy industry survey by SaveOnEnergy revealed 85% of homeowners saw price increases in at least one utility bill with electricity being the most reported increase.

According to the survey, water, gas, cable and internet price increases rounded out the top five categories.

“Higher electricity prices are going to remain with us for quite some time now, I think definitely for the rest of the summer, if not for the rest of the year,” energy expert Saltanat Berdikeeva said,

As a result of these increases, 87% of Americans surveyed said they have taken measures to reduce home energy costs over the past year.

The report noted those hit hardest by the larger bills are families earning less than $40,000. These families and those struggling with utility bills may qualify for state or federal programs to the help.

If you are interested in assistance, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is one available program. They link to additional state resources on their site. You can also search for “energy assistance programs” online to find state and local resources.

Berdikeeva said a good way to cut costs is to conduct a home energy audit. This will show you where you are losing energy and wasting money.

Other tips from Berdikeeva included:

  • Weatherize your home for each season, which includes insulating your doors and windows.
  • Use energy efficient appliances
  • Turn off the lights in rooms when you leave
  • Take shorter showers to save on hot waters costs.
  • Turn off your air conditioner when you aren’t using it

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit and run
Update: Man arrested for hit and run critically injuring teen girl
Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez.
Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims
Two people have died in a crash that has closed I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road.
Two die in fiery crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of a recent telephone scam that Charlotte...
Phone scammers hitting Charlotte County, authorities warn

Latest News

Turbo the miniature horse was born with little-to-no use in his rear end, but an animal...
CUTE: Miniature horse born without use of rear legs takes off running in new wheelchair
Investigators are trying to determine the children's identities and looking for clues into the...
Family finds remains of 2 children in suitcases they bought at auction, New Zealand police say
The scooters have no specific location and can be found with the Bird app.
Bird electric scooters coming to Bradenton
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress