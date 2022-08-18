Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Charlotte County teacher arrested when missing teen found at her home

Charlotte County
Charlotte County(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teacher has been arrested after investigators found a missing teenager in her home, sheriff’s officials said.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with interfering with the custody of a minor after picking up the teen and concealing him in her home in Port Charlotte, according to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen had been reported missing by his parents on Aug. 12, the news release said. Officials said the teacher, who was arrested Tuesday, knew the teen had been reported missing.

Sheriff’s officials said they found the teenager after receiving information that led them to the teacher’s home.

Jail records indicate she works at Charlotte High School, but the news release did not indicate whether she was the boy’s teacher.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing. They did not release any other details about the teen.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit and run
Update: Man arrested for hit and run critically injuring teen girl
Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez.
Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims
Shooting Stabbing SRQ
Suspect who struck deputy with machete in Sarasota now dead
Two people have died in a crash that has closed I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road.
Two die in fiery crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast

Latest News

SCF
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
The DOJ wants to keep the affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago warrant sealed.
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA...
Trio of suits target Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by DeSantis
The scooters have no specific location and can be found with the Bird app.
Bird electric scooters coming to Bradenton