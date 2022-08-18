Advertise With Us
Bird electric scooters coming to Bradenton

The scooters have no specific location and can be found with the Bird app.
The scooters have no specific location and can be found with the Bird app.(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Riders in Bradenton will have a new way to get around town.

Bird scooters have partnered with the City of Bradenton on providing more eco-friendly and electric transportation to riders around the suncoast.

The areas Bird will be popping up in are Barcarotta & Old Main; Barcarotta & 10th St W; 6th Ave W & 13th St W; 12th St W by the Clerk of the Court; 12th St W & Manatee Ave W; 10th St W & 4th Ave W; 10 St W & Manatee Ave W (just north of Manatee Ave); 13th St W & 6th Ave W; and LECOM Park (9th St W & 17th Ave W).)

Pricing rates are set by bird and vary by state and market. Generally, riders pay $1 to unlock the scooter and usage rates average between 15 and 30 cents a minute.

