Vehicle owners encouraged to check tires

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the fatal incident on I-75 on Tuesday, people are wondering how they can prevent a similar situation.

Rick Sukmanowski owns Gasoline Alley Customs, which repairs and replaces tires as well as specializes in body work for wrecked vehicles. He thinks many traffic incidents could be avoided if people took care of their tires.

“A lot of the tires we get in here definitely are way passed the treadwear marks and the date codes on the tires are very old,” said Sukmanowski.

He explained all too often the tires are put on the backburner of a maintenance checklist. As a former firefighter turned shop owner, he said it’s common to see tires on cars that are ticking time bombs -- crashes waiting to happen.

An example is sitting in his body shop. It’s a truck which he’s repairing for the second time in just a few weeks because of a bad set of tires.

“I think it was three weeks ago, it was delivered to [its owner]. It was raining and had bad tires on the truck,” Sukmanowski recalls. “He made it to the corner there and ended up smashing somebody and caused another $13,000 in damage.”

Aside from checking the treads on the tire, Head Mechanic of Gasoline Alley Phil Ponder said you should also check the date of the tires.

“What you do is check for the manufacturing date,” he said. “A tire usually lasts between four to five years. Anything after that the tire definitely has to go because it becomes a hazard. Tires will create dry rot around the sidewalls and on top of the tire. Then you’re just asking for a potential blowout or crash.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.