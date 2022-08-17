Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Search is on for shooting suspect in Bradenton

BRADENTON PD
BRADENTON PD(BRADENTON PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is looking for Jason Whitehall who is the suspect of a shooting incident involving his fiance.

The shooting happened in the 41-hundred block of 37th St. Ct. W.  

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, called 911 to report she had been shot in the leg. She was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Detectives are actively looking for the woman’s fiancé, Jason Whitehill Smith, 44. Smith is 5′9″, 170 lbs., with a recently shaved head. He is driving the victim’s green, 2005 GMC Envoy with tag PCVA59. Smith may be driving to Tennessee, where he has relatives.

If you have information on this case, contact The Bradenton Police Department.

