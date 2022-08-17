Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Reverse summer pattern this work week

By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Competing factors in the forecast today will simultaneously try to produce more rain and, at the same time, dry us out. Models suggest that the slightly wetter scenario will win out.

The timing of the storms will be consistent with a reverse summer pattern, meaning that the showers and thunderstorms will arrive early for coastal residents, move eastward, and be well inland by late afternoon and evening.

This will leave the coast with calm weather later in the day and into the evening. The trip home from school may feature a few lingering storms, mostly inland, but the evening commute should be calm with the majority of storms on their way to the east coast.

This pattern will repeat itself over the next three days before changes come our way this weekend. By Saturday, our winds reverse to an easterly flow. This pattern is more customary in Florida summers.

