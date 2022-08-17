Mote Aquarium welcomes coral nursery in Key Largo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is celebrating the opening of their second satellite coral nursery at Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Key Largo.

Reefhouse Resort was selected for a number of reasons, including both environmental quality and the ability to connect with both the visitors and community residents.

The facility is Key Largo’s first land-based coral nursery and will expand Mote’s coral restoration efforts in response to the dire needs of Florida’s coral reef.

Mote’s demonstrated success in coral restoration and research includes planting tens-of-thousands of corals each year, with 90% of those outplants surviving past the key 1-year mark.

