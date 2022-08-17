Morning coastal showers possible again

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We continue to see a west to southwest wind which will keep warm and muggy conditions during the overnight hours. This pattern brings in higher humidity or dewpoint temperatures which doesn’t allow temperatures to cool down. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. This is well above the average of 75°.

This west wind will also bring a chance for a few coastal showers or isolated thunderstorms through the early afternoon. We can expect to see those showers move well inland during the mid afternoon and continue toward the east coast through the evening. Look for partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

This same pattern will persist through Friday and then a slow transition to a more normal summer pattern begins as winds begin to switch around to the east to northeast on Saturday. This will allow for the more typical pattern to set up with the collision of those winds with the west coast sea breeze during the early afternoon and then those storms move toward the coast by late afternoon.

The late afternoon and evening storm pattern will stick around through much of next week as well. Highs will be close to 90 each day but lows will be well above average through Saturday morning and then temperatures will cool down to the low to mid 70s by Sunday.

In the tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather in the NW Caribbean. It is moving to the WNW at 10-15 mph and will eventually emerge into the SW Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It is there that the system could gain some organization and develop into the next named storm as conditions are favorable for development. It looks to hug the coastline of Mexico and up toward Texas next week.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.