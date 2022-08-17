Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Morning coastal showers possible again

Tropical disturbance possible in SW Gulf
Disturbance to move into the SW Gulf of Mexico and may develop into a named storm
Disturbance to move into the SW Gulf of Mexico and may develop into a named storm(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We continue to see a west to southwest wind which will keep warm and muggy conditions during the overnight hours. This pattern brings in higher humidity or dewpoint temperatures which doesn’t allow temperatures to cool down. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. This is well above the average of 75°.

This west wind will also bring a chance for a few coastal showers or isolated thunderstorms through the early afternoon. We can expect to see those showers move well inland during the mid afternoon and continue toward the east coast through the evening. Look for partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

This same pattern will persist through Friday and then a slow transition to a more normal summer pattern begins as winds begin to switch around to the east to northeast on Saturday. This will allow for the more typical pattern to set up with the collision of those winds with the west coast sea breeze during the early afternoon and then those storms move toward the coast by late afternoon.

The late afternoon and evening storm pattern will stick around through much of next week as well. Highs will be close to 90 each day but lows will be well above average through Saturday morning and then temperatures will cool down to the low to mid 70s by Sunday.

In the tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather in the NW Caribbean. It is moving to the WNW at 10-15 mph and will eventually emerge into the SW Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It is there that the system could gain some organization and develop into the next named storm as conditions are favorable for development. It looks to hug the coastline of Mexico and up toward Texas next week.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Timing change to the storms begins over the weekend
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather forecast Wednsday 8/17/2022

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash that has closed I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road.
Two die in fiery crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road
A crash blocked traffic on U.S. 41 near Bayshore Gardens Parkway Tuesday morning.
Six injured in U.S. 41 crash in Manatee County
hit and run
Update: Girl in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Osprey
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of a recent telephone scam that Charlotte...
Phone scammers hitting Charlotte County, authorities warn

Latest News

Timing change to the storms begins over the weekend
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather forecast Wednsday 8/17/2022
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Reverse summer pattern this work week
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm August 16, 2022
wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm August 16, 2022