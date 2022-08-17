Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Local law enforcement participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

(Source: WDAM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to decrease impaired driving from August 19 to September 5.

The agencies will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” program during the Labor Day weekend.

According to the department of transportation in 2020 one person was killed every 45 minutes as a result of impaired driving.

The SPD and MCSO are encouraging drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking and to consider safer alternatives in order to get home like ridesharing or having a designated driver.

