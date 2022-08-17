How safe do you feel driving I-75?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars.

Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like the aggressive drivers. “Makes you feel uncomfortable, that’s for sure. Why? Because they’re the ones that cause accidents. In Florida, if you’re not going five over (the speed limit), you’re not going fast enough,” he said.

Lori, a tourist from Ocala, agrees. “I tried to do at least five over, you know, just to kind of keep up with the flow of traffic. If you do the exact speed that’s posted on the interstate, you’re just going to make a lot of people angry.”

Lt. Greg Bueno with the Florida Highway Patrol has a different view. “The speed limit is 70. And, you know, unfortunately, there’s a large contingency of population that does not abide by that. The faster you go -- keep this in mind -- the higher probability that something bad can happen. In other words, your perception or reaction time is going to be affected, the faster you go, should a tire blow out, that could lead to a tragic result. So decisions, choices, have consequences.”

To the Highway Patrol, interstate driving is not a movie like “Smokey and the Bandit” or “Fast and Furious.”

“Last year in the state of Florida, we had over 3,700 people lose their lives. And I don’t know if you’ve ever had to share unfortunate news with a family but it’s tragic. It’s heartbreaking. You can’t undo it. So we’re going to do everything in our power to get the motoring public to abide by those traffic laws,” Bueno said.

Troopers have many different tools to help them enforce the speed limits.

“A trooper may use stationary radar, may use moving radar, we may use time distance from an aircraft, we may use laser, we have all these different tools of measuring vehicle speeds.”

High visibility enforcement is all about education and safety on the roads we share.

“At the end of the day, we need obviously buy-in from our parents, from our businesses, from our families, holding each other accountable to because again, we all use the same roads,” Bueno said.

If you see a dangerous and aggressive driver on the interstate, you can dial *FHP (347), to alert the Highway Patrol.

