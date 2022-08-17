Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Hold the crust: Papa Johns creates crustless pizza with ‘Papa Bowls’

Papa Johns has a new pizza item that comes without crust called the Papa Bowl.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The pizza chain announced earlier this month that it’s creating a new menu category featuring Papa Bowls.

According to Papa Johns, the bowls are a crustless innovation with ingredients baked into perfection.

The Papa Bowls are available in three flavors: Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo and Garden Veggie. Consumers could also build their own.

“We are very excited to offer Papa Bowls as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients,” said Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation.

The pizza chain said the bowls are currently available for its reward members and nationwide starting on Aug. 22 at $7.99.

According to Papa Johns, the specialty bowls feature the following ingredients:

  • Italian Meats Trio features signature pizza and alfredo sauces, layered with Papa Johns signature pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with three melty kinds of cheese and sprinkled with Italian seasoning.
  • Chicken Alfredo features creamy alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces and juicy grilled chicken, complete with spinach, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes, then topped with a melty three cheese blend and Italian seasoning.
  • Garden Veggie includes spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and banana peppers baked in a bowl with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce and garlic parmesan, covered in three melty kinds of cheese and topped with Italian seasoning.

