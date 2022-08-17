Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims

Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez.
Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez.

Mendoza Herrera and Lopez were traveling in their food truck on I-75 when their tire blew causing them to roll. The couple died in the crash leaving behind a five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

“They were great people. Great parents,” said Mendoza Herrera’s sister Clara Luz Mendoza. “My family is very hurt. Their kids are so young and are without their parents.”

According to Mendoza, Carlos worked in the roofing industry for 19 years before having to leave because of a back injury. He and his wife Alondra decided to shift gears and started a food truck, which was still in its infant stages.

Fellow food truckers were saddened to hear the news of their passing. Within just a few hours many food truck owners decided to hold an event to raise money for their family.

“We’re always, always, always there for each other,” said Owner of Killik’s Kitchen Bridget Killik-Stacy. “That’s why we wanted to bring this rally together on Sunday was to really instill that we want to let everybody know that this doesn’t go lightly on our hearts and our souls.”

Just like Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, Killik-Stacy is the mother of young children. She said this tragedy brought a big realization.

“Because I have younger children, I actually took out a life insurance policy as of yesterday at 5pm because I’m just so concerned about something like that happening. You just never know when it’s going to be your day,” she said.

The food truck fundraiser is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12pm to 6pm at Big Top Brewing Company.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

