Charlotte County teacher arrested for interfering with custody of a minor

Charlotte County Missing Teen
Charlotte County Missing Teen(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing teen has been found safe after being found inside a teacher’s Port Charlotte home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office had been attempting to locate the teen who had first been reported missing by their parents on August 12. They had received information which led them to the home of Kelly Simpson who is currently employed by the Charlotte County Public Schools.

Simpson was placed under arrest for interfering with a minor after picking the teen up from an unknown location and concealing them inside her home without knowing of his missing endangered status.

The investigation reminds ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

