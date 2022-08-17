Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites

Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.(Chick-fil-A)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites.

The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month.

According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo and several blends of cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available for a limited time starting on Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and New Orleans.

The restaurant chain said guest feedback would help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

“Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time chorizo cheddar egg bites,” Neslage said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash that has closed I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road.
Two die in fiery crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road
A crash blocked traffic on U.S. 41 near Bayshore Gardens Parkway Tuesday morning.
Six injured in U.S. 41 crash in Manatee County
hit and run
Update: Girl in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Osprey
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of a recent telephone scam that Charlotte...
Phone scammers hitting Charlotte County, authorities warn

Latest News

FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
FILE PHOTO - The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis' conduct started Wednesday. It's in...
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut
Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez.
Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims
Mote Key Largo
Mote Aquarium welcomes coral nursery in Key Largo