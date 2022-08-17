Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges

Rapper A$AP Rocky, right, appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom on Wednesday, Aug. 17,...
Rapper A$AP Rocky, right, appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November 2021 run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court Nov. 2, 2022.(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.

He is accused of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and ordered to return to court on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles Superior Court Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, to stay away from the former friend.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said. He was first arrested in the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, and was released on bail the same day.

A member of the Harlem hip hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single “Peso” in 2011. His 2013 debut album, “Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.” He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

He is in a relationship with Rihanna, and the two had a son in May. Both have become as known for fashion trendsetting as for their music.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash that has closed I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road.
Two die in fiery crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road
A crash blocked traffic on U.S. 41 near Bayshore Gardens Parkway Tuesday morning.
Six injured in U.S. 41 crash in Manatee County
Update: Arrest made in hit-and-run crash in Osprey that injured 13-year-old girl
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of a recent telephone scam that Charlotte...
Phone scammers hitting Charlotte County, authorities warn

Latest News

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Witnesses say duo was eager to kidnap Michigan governor
Papa Johns has a new pizza item that comes without crust called the Papa Bowl.
Hold the crust: Papa Johns creates crustless pizza with ‘Papa Bowls’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’