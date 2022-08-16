Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
What to know: Statewide alligator hunting season

The eye of alligator. This is a stock photo. If this story is about a crocodile, we don't have...
The eye of alligator. This is a stock photo. If this story is about a crocodile, we don't have any stock photos of a crocodile...(Pixabay/MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For thousands of Floridians, the chance to legally hunt alligators is here.

With the proper permit, nearly seven thousand Floridians can partake in the 2022 Statewide Alligator Harvest program. With an estimated 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, the hunt is meant to control the state’s population. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission the following new rules apply:

Alligator hunting hours have increased to 24 hours a day.

  • Hunting hours begin at midnight on the first day of each harvest period and end at 11:59 p.m. on the last day of each harvest period.
  • However, hunting hours at the STAs and A1-FEB are 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day during the harvest period except as otherwise provided in the harvest permit.

To learn more about the new rules for Statewide Alligator Harvest Program visit: https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/alligator/harvest/rules/

