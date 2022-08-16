Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Tom Holland announces break from social media for mental health reasons

Tom Holland says he has stepped away from Instagram and Twitter for mental health reasons. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – He’s a popular actor best known for his role as Spider-Man and he has millions of social media followers.

But this week, Tom Holland announced that he stepped away from Instagram and Twitter for his mental health.

In a video posted on Instagram, Holland said social media has been detrimental to his mental state, so he’s taking a step back.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said. “I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online.”

Holland has more than 67 million followers on Instagram and more than 7 million on Twitter but hasn’t posted that often.

Arianna Galligher, associate director at the Ohio State’s Star Trauma Recovery Center, said spending too much time on social media can affect your ability to live happily. Instead, you just end up getting a running commentary on it.

“Human beings are social creatures by nature, but just like all things, there is too much of a good thing,” she said.

Galligher said being on social media may not be a good idea in general for some people since it doesn’t bring them the connection or joy they may be seeking.

For others, stepping back and re-engaging in an intentional way may work better. She said she hopes others will follow Holland’s lead.

“Just being able to say, ‘I’m struggling,’ and being able to find out you’re not alone in that is very powerful,” Galligher said.

Holland’s candid video prompted praise from fans and fellow celebrities, including singer Justin Bieber, who commented, “I love you, man.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash that has closed I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road.
Two die in fiery crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road
John Thomas Cray
Parrish man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
Road Closure on South Lockwood Ridge Road
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road

Latest News

AK PRIMARY DAY
AK PRIMARY DAY
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference...
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
13-year-old girl critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Osprey