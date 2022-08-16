Sunshine makes a comeback on Tuesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a day in which we saw over 4 inches of rain and a water spout things should be much calmer to start the day on Tuesday. We will still see a few scattered showers near the coast around sunrise but not nearly as intense as we saw on Monday. These showers will be widely scattered and move slowly inland throughout the afternoon. The rain chance is at 30% on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s at the beaches and low 90s elsewhere under partly cloudy skies.

For Wednesday look for the onshore flow out of the west again. This favors coastal showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon with the main focus of storms later in the day inland pushing toward the east coast of Florida. Highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index will be in the range of 100-105° by mid afternoon. The rain chance is at 40% for those scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday and Friday we will see some additional moisture move in and this will allow for a few more storms along the coast during the morning and early afternoon and then with a west wind continuing we will see those storms move well inland. Highs will be near 90 each day and a heat index around 103°.

Small chance for developing over the next few days (WWSB)

This weekend we will see winds turn back to the SE during the morning hours with a sea breeze or west wind during the afternoon. This will bring the timing of the storms back to the late afternoon and evening for the coast. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 50% chance for those late day storms.

The tropics we are watching an area in the western Caribbean. This disturbance has only a 20% developing over the next 5 days as it heads toward the SW Gulf of Mexico. There hasn’t been a named storm in the Atlantic Basin since July 3rd. This is the longest stretch of no named storms since 1999. Don’t let your guard down however as things will begin to pop very soon.

For boaters look for winds out of the SW at 5-10 kts. and seas running less than 2 feet. We will see a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.