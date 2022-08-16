Suncoast organization helping break stigma surrounding mental illness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice resident Patrick O’Keefe says he has come a long way in his battle with mental illness. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was in his early 20′s. O’Keefe is now in his 50′s.

“I didn’t know what was going on, the symptoms that I had were delusional and not based on reality,” said O’Keefe. “But in my mind they were, so it was very challenging.”

O’Keefe says that he’s been in remission now for over 25 years. He says places like the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Sarasota, also known as NAMI, is helping many people. Through lots of support, recovery and the right medication, he’s been successful in his battle against mental illness.

“Just groups, 12-step groups are a big part of that,” said O’Keefe. “My recovery, meditation, taking care of myself, being accountable. Simple things, keeping the house clean, exercising, hobbies.”

Mental illness not only involves those who are schizophrenic but also can include those people who have anxiety, depression and are bipolar. Dozens of people a day are using the free services at NAMI’s locations in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, everything from support and education, to wellness activities and socialization.

“We need to keep talking about it, don’t be afraid to talk about it,” said Colleen Thayer, Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “It’s not something to be feared and the more we can do that kind of thing, the more resources we can get to support people that live with mental health conditions.”

O’Keefe is now working as a certified Recovery Peer Specialist at NAMI. He’s now helping others with their mental health challenges.

“I’ve seen so much beauty in him, and to overcome what he’s gotten to, it’s just amazing,” said Rajh Cromie, an Operations Coordinator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

O’Keefe has this advice for anyone currently battling mental illness.

“Don’t be ashamed to reach out for help, I think we as a society need to realize that asking for help isn’t a weakness, it’s a strength,” said O’Keefe.

NAMI will have a mental health walk. It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 8th from 8am until 1pm at Payne Park in Sarasota.

For more information on NAMI and their upcoming walk, you can log onto https://namisarasotamanatee.org/.

