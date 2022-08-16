SeaPort Manatee setting new records

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaPort Manatee continues to set records for economic impact and job creation, a new study says.

Figures show the Palmetto port’s annual economic impact has surged to more than $5.1 billion, up 30 percent from just two years earlier, while the number of jobs generated by the seaport has grown more than 37 percent, to 37,287, according to the study report released Aug. 16.

The study, by Martin Associates, looked at the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021, during which SeaPort Manatee broke multiple cargo records, including registering a 53.3 percent year-over-year increase in containerized cargo activity.

“The latest impact figures underscore the escalating role SeaPort Manatee is playing in the economic well-being of Manatee County and beyond,” said Reggie Bellamy, chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority.

The port reported a 32.2% rise in containerized cargo tonnage in the first half of its current fiscal year, ended March 31, over the comparable period the previous year.

