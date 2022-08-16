No Umbrella Tuesday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Trade in your umbrella for sunglasses today! Monday’s rains were heavy in some areas, very light in others. Nokomis received 1.85″, but 3 miles away Venice only got 0.11″. SRQ came in at 0.13″, Bradenton 0.61″, and Lakewood Ranch 1.17″.

Rain chances are low Tuesday, then a little higher from Wednesday to Friday. Westerly winds could push a few showers from the Gulf waters onshore from time to time.

By the weekend, we move back into our typical sea breeze weather pattern, which is an easterly morning breeze that turns to an onshore westerly breeze in the afternoon. And that also takes us back to our usual afternoon to evening thunderstorms, too.

One more brand new disturbance in the tropics, this time in the Gulf of Mexico. It crosses over Central America with a zero chance of developing in the next 48 hours. Once it moves back into the western Gulf this weekend, it has only a 20% chance of developing over the next five days. Regardless, it stays far away from the Suncoast!

