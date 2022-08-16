New lanes on I-75 near US 301 expected to be finished in a few months

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The new lanes on I-75 will be northbound and southbound lanes on either side of the interstate.

According to FDOT, crews are working to widen the current northbound and southbound lanes on the Manatee River bridge. Until the widening process is completed, drivers will not be able to use the new lanes. That process could take a couple of years, according to Adam Rose FDOT’S communication specialist.

According to Rose, the construction needs to be done especially with more people moving to the Suncoast everyday.

“At this point yes, the construction can cause a little bit of delay however, it will get a lot worse if we don’t do this now,” said Rose. “Especially here in the upcoming years when a significant growth to the area is going to be coming and it’s no secret that the state of Florida has been growing exponentially.”

Noise wall construction will begin later this year and take a year to complete, according to Rose. The biggest concern many residents first had when construction began was noise levels. According to one resident who grew up in the area, noise is expected close to a highway even without construction.

“We all hear the highway, if your this close then you are going to have noise, especially from big trucks but they don’t work all night,” said Laurie Cumbie.

Cumbie also said it’s nice to see the progress on the bridge and know that it’s her tax dollars hard at work.

