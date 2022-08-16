Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director said Tuesday.

The result of a PCR test came back positive after she started experiencing cold-like symptoms late Monday evening. Biden is fully vaccinated, has received two boosters and only has mild symptoms, spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

She noted the first lady tested negative Monday as part of her regular testing and on a rapid antigen test Tuesday before the PCR result came back positive.

“She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days,” Alexander said in the statement. “Close contacts of the first lady have been notified.”

Biden is staying at a private residence in South Carolina, where she and the president had gone this week for vacation. She plans to return home only after she receives two consecutive negative tests for the virus.

President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thomas Cray
Parrish man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
Road Closure on South Lockwood Ridge Road
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road
Stormwater from Piney Point to be discharged into Tampa Bay.
4.5 million gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay

Latest News

Menstrual products are now offered free in Scottish public facilities to those who need them.
New Scottish law makes menstrual products free for all
A crash has closed southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm - VOD - clipped version
How safe do your feel on the roads? Drivers say Suncoast traffic is ‘crazy’
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack