How safe do your feel on the roads? Drivers say Suncoast traffic is ‘crazy’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on our Suncoast roads? Manatee and Sarasota counties are working to improve safety with high visibility enforcement programs, encouraging drivers to slow down to the speed of – the speed limit.

The goal is simple: get drivers to obey the rules of the road.

Its not just the locals who are complaining. “The traffic is absolutely horrendous,” said Zack, a tourist from Pennsylvania. “Driving down from like Sarasota ... all during rush hour. There’s people cutting in front of you going really fast, causing, like, disturbances, being really annoying.”

Sarasota Police traffic officer Jason Frank blames part of it on the huge number of people moving here. He said, “there’s about 1,000 people that move to this state every day. Now there’s 1,000 more vehicles on the roadway.” More vehicles on the roadway obviously creates congestion. With congestion creates frustration; frustration creates bad drivers, he said.

Tourists and locals like Ryan Hagen call our traffic crazy. “There’s so much traffic everywhere. It’s out of control. Lots of honking, lots of cutting people off. It’s crazy out there.”

Capt. Brien Thiers with the Bradenton Police Department, calls them aggressive drivers. “People that are constantly changing lanes, tailgating, speeding, riding up on back of people, that’s an aggressive driver,” said Thiers.

Speed is the No. 1 reason for accidents on the road. Franks says you can’t change other drivers but you can change how you drive. That’s the point of the high visibility enforcement program. “You need to worry about how you drive,” Franks said, “Expect the unexpected. When somebody cuts in front of you, be prepared be a defensive driver.”

When you’re driving a 3,000 pound car filled with flammable gasoline, Captain Thiers says, “take the extra five minutes out of your life, stop for the light and protect you and go home to your family. That’s what I always tell people.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.