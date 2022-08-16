City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until August 31st residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey.

Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking, and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from city limits (Hibiscus Street) to 15th street.

Residents are being encouraged to take a five minute community feedback survey to give their opinion on upcoming construction that will eventually impact locals and visitors.

The full survey can be accessed here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/7574bf1f1b7c47da85cac635cdedac13

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.