Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue

A road construction sign.
A road construction sign.(Mike Miletich)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until August 31st residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey.

Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking, and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from city limits (Hibiscus Street) to 15th street.

Residents are being encouraged to take a five minute community feedback survey to give their opinion on upcoming construction that will eventually impact locals and visitors.

The full survey can be accessed here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/7574bf1f1b7c47da85cac635cdedac13

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
John Thomas Cray
Parrish man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
Road Closure on South Lockwood Ridge Road
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road
Stormwater from Piney Point to be discharged into Tampa Bay.
4.5 million gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay

Latest News

The eye of alligator. This is a stock photo. If this story is about a crocodile, we don't have...
What to know: Statewide alligator hunting season
Florida Train
Florida high speed train gets grant to improve safety
Afghan Veteran
Afghanistan veteran reflects on fall of Kabul one year later
I-75 NEAR US 301 ON-GOING CONSTRUCTION
New lanes on I-75 near US 301 expected to be finished in a few months