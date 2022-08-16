Afghanistan veteran reflects on fall of Kabul one year later

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sgt. Carlos Moreira is sharing his thoughts on the collapse of Afghanistan’s government a year after U.S. troops began withdrawing from the country.

It’s been one year since Kabul fell to the Taliban, marking the beginning of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end to decades of war.

The day, a time where Taliban forces are celebrating, and members of the U.S. military are reflecting on how America’s longest war ended in chaos and oppressive rule. ABC7 met with Sgt. Carlos Moreira, who served in Afghanistan as a U.S. marine, to hear his thoughts one year since the takeover in Kabul.

On Aug. 15, 2021, families around the country were captivated by disturbing images of Afghans desperately running alongside evacuating U.S. cargo planes, trying to flee their home country as Taliban forces continued to capture city after city evacuated by troops.

“Just like every war that we’ve been to,” he said. “At one point in time we would have to leave.”

However, it was tough to see decades of work unravel practically overnight. Moreira served in Helmand Province, Afghanistan for eight months, devoting that period of his service to strengthening local governments. He and his team trained Afghan security forces in hopes that they would become self-sufficient enough to protect their people without American troops.

“So that way they could run their government in a peaceful, safe manner and be able to take care of its own people,” Moreira said.

Those hopes, sadly, have not been realized. Since Kabul fell women have been oppressed by the new ruling power and mass starvations affecting 90% of Afghanistan’s population is threatening the lives of children struggling to survive.

“It’s painful to see that we have individuals that need that support,” Moreira said. “Just need to be fed, to eat, to have love and that sense of peace. It’s really sad.”

We asked Moreira about the withdrawal and if he thinks there’s any lessons to be learned here. He told us he does believe the evacuation happened to fast, but also points out war is chaos, so even the best laid plan can quickly be turned on its head once boots touch the ground.

Although the grand vision of a self-sufficient Afghanistan has failed, Moreira hopes the people can still step up to push back against the Taliban and reclaim rights that have been lost over the past year.

“You’re the leader for a reason so take care of the people,” he said. “Regardless of what you’re doing, children should not go hungry.”

With or without U.S. troops patrolling cities, high spirits prevail between some Afghans still desiring a free country. A crowd of women marched down the streets of Kabul in a rare display of defiance chanting “bread, education and freedom” holding up signs. That protest was later shut down by Taliban forces who fired assault rifles to disperse the crowd.

Those protesters are also demanding the international community step up to help them as they struggle to resist militants.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.