Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

Louisville 2-year-old who spent 283 days in hospital after open-heart surgery goes home
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing his second open-heart surgery, a 2-year-old boy from Kentucky went home Monday.

Clay Goodwin was born in November 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old, WAVE reported.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in January 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin, were able to take him home Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thomas Cray
Parrish man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
Two people have died in a crash that has closed I-75 southbound at Fruitville Road.
Two die in fiery crash on I-75 at Fruitville Road
Road Closure on South Lockwood Ridge Road
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student...
DeSantis touts proposals amid teacher shortage
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
‘Pop Idol’ and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard...
NBA schedule won’t have games on Election Day this year
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
ITT Technical Institute campus seen closed after ITT Educational Services announced that the...
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9B in debt cancellation