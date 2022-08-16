13-year-old girl critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Osprey

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit a 13-year-old girl in a school crosswalk Tuesday afternoon and drove away.

Investigators say the girl was on a bicycle inside a crosswalk, marked with flashing yellow lights and yellow signage, on East Bay Street about 4:15 p.m. when a dark silver sedan approached her, heading west.

The sedan hit the girl, critically injuring her, troopers say before fleeing the scene westbound on East Bay Street.

The vehicle should have windshield and front-end damage.

The Florida Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers.

