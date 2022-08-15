Shooting reported in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has reported a shooting near 24th St & Gillespie Ave.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPD stated in a tweet that they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with anyone information on the shooting is requested to call the police department at 941-263-6070. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be added.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.