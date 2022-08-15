Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Shooting reported in Sarasota

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has reported a shooting near 24th St & Gillespie Ave.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPD stated in a tweet that they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with anyone information on the shooting is requested to call the police department at 941-263-6070. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be added.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
Stormwater from Piney Point to be discharged into Tampa Bay.
4.5 mill gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Latest News

A musician and his wife aim to help raise money for fellow Ukrainian’s who have to leave home...
Local Ukrainians touring America with Musical performance for resources to help Ukrainian Refugees of Russian Invasion
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
first sarasota grand re-opening for kids center
First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department bar in...
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash during fundraiser for fire victims