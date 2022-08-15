Local Ukrainians touring America with Musical performance for resources to help Ukrainian Refugees of Russian Invasion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast-based Ukrainian musician and his wife are traveling from Sarasota up the eastern seaboard sharing music from Ukraine. The goal is to help raise money for fellow Ukrainians who have to leave home because of the Russian invasion.

“This year of course the tour was dedicated to Ukraine and fundraising for Ukraine. They help to raise money and help to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine. They perform in northern cities and northern states to spread the news about Ukraine, to make people hear Ukrainian music, and donate some money to help us”, said Olena Gryniava who is a member of Danube International Company, a non-profit charitable organization.

The Charity organization is currently focusing on helping people from Ukraine with a smoother transition as they move into the US and particularly the Suncoast.

Danube International Company is interested in helping people find housing, employment, medical, and financial assistance as they move from Ukraine to Florida. For more details contact www.danubeInternationalCompany.org

