Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Local Ukrainians touring America with Musical performance for resources to help Ukrainian Refugees of Russian Invasion

A ROAD TRIP WITH A CAUSE FROM THE SUNCOAST, TO BOSTON, AND BEYOND
A musician and his wife aim to help raise money for fellow Ukrainian’s who have to leave home...
A musician and his wife aim to help raise money for fellow Ukrainian’s who have to leave home because of the Russian invasion.(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast-based Ukrainian musician and his wife are traveling from Sarasota up the eastern seaboard sharing music from Ukraine. The goal is to help raise money for fellow Ukrainians who have to leave home because of the Russian invasion.

“This year of course the tour was dedicated to Ukraine and fundraising for Ukraine. They help to raise money and help to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine. They perform in northern cities and northern states to spread the news about Ukraine, to make people hear Ukrainian music, and donate some money to help us”, said Olena Gryniava who is a member of Danube International Company, a non-profit charitable organization.

The Charity organization is currently focusing on helping people from Ukraine with a smoother transition as they move into the US and particularly the Suncoast.

Danube International Company is interested in helping people find housing, employment, medical, and financial assistance as they move from Ukraine to Florida. For more details contact www.danubeInternationalCompany.org

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
Stormwater from Piney Point to be discharged into Tampa Bay.
4.5 mill gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
first sarasota grand re-opening for kids center
First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center
The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department bar in...
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash during fundraiser for fire victims
Nikolas Cruz brain exams to be subject of court hearing
School shooter’s brain exams to be subject of court hearing