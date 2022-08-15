A few showers and storms, but not your typical August Monday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In rainy season, we typically have late afternoon storms. But today, our best chance for rain comes from 10 AM to 2 PM. By 4 PM, most showers are done for the day and rain chances stay low into Tuesday and Wednesday. More moisture gradually returns during the week, so storms have a better chance of developing by the weekend, mainly afternoon and evening hours again.

A new low pressure is in the central Atlantic to start the week. Conditions are still not favorable for development, so the chances of this one becoming a tropical storm is only 10% over the next five days. We will track it closely!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

