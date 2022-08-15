Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal traffic crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane in Sarasota at 7:04 pm according to a report sent from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that South Lockwood Ridge Road will be closed in both directions until the investigation is over.

Drivers in the area can expect to be diverted from the scene onto Maiden Lane. The SPD requests that motorists take alternate routes to avoid the area.

More details will be provided as the roadway reopens.

