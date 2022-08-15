Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
Stormwater from Piney Point to be discharged into Tampa Bay.
4.5 million gallons of rainwater moved from Piney Point into Tampa Bay
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
Road Closure on South Lockwood Ridge Road
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

Latest News

A meteor took people by surprise in Utah over the weekend.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Big boom in Utah
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
A youth coach was shot and killed Saturday in front of his players at a football game,...
Community mourns youth coach shot and killed at game
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border