Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday.

Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman in the other vehicle was brought to the hospital, where she died. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any other information.

