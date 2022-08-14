Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast resident takes home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championship

Elliot Vasquez takes home the gold despite the injury that left him partially paralyzed
Elliot Vasquez takes home the gold despite the injury that left him partially paralyzed
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships have concluded, and one Suncoast resident overcame his circumstances to win the Gold.

In 2013, Elliot Vasquez suffered a spinal cord injury after a car crash. The Injury left him paralyzed from the T5 and T6 region down. Vasquez had a background in hand cycling and transferred those skills towards rowing after his recovery.

“It feels amazing out there. Once I got into this sport it was a leisure activity for me” Vasquez stated. “It was just a casual, good time in the water, and then I figured, let’s find out how we can be as efficient as possible here on the water. That’s when I got competitive with the sport”.

The Championships began on August 11th and included nearly 100 rowing clubs from across the nation. Vasquez is a member of the New Crew SRQ Collegiate Rowing Club and won gold in his event.

Vasquez aims to create an adaptive sports community in Sarasota and Manatee Counties to give everyone the resources they need to the best they can be.

