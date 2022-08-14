Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

No swim advisories lifted at Sarasota beaches, bacteria down to “satisfactory” level

No swim advisories lifted at all three Sarasota beaches after testing found bacteria is back...
No swim advisories lifted at all three Sarasota beaches after testing found bacteria is back down to an acceptable level.(Ray Collins (custom credit))
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers are getting the all clear from the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. No swim advisories have been lifted at all three beaches under scrutiny since Thursday including Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino.

Health officials first issued the advisories when they tested high levels of enterococcus bacteria in the waters on Monday and Wednesday of last week before issuing the warning on Thursday. At the time, the health department recommended elderly, young, and immunocompromised avoid swimming at those beaches because the bacteria could infect cuts or cause digestive problems.

New rounds of testing conducted Friday found the bacteria has since cooled down to a “satisfactory” level meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state standards for recreational swimming, according to the health department’s release.

The health department will continue testing gulf waters at 16 sites along Sarasota’s beaches each Monday and will let the public know if high volumes of bacteria surface again. When ABC7 spoke to a department spokesperson on Friday they mentioned the rainy seasons cause more runoff to spill into the gulf, so it wouldn’t be surprising if more advisories are issued in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
19-year-old Parrish man killed in I-75 crash
The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a...
Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says
Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

Latest News

What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s...
FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search
DAY OF DIALOGUE ON THE SUNCOAST
Day of dialogue gives Suncoast residents platform to share experience and perspectives
CITY OF NORTH PORT HURRICANE EXPO
The City of North Port hosts a hurricane expo