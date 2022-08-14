No swim advisories lifted at Sarasota beaches, bacteria down to “satisfactory” level

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers are getting the all clear from the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. No swim advisories have been lifted at all three beaches under scrutiny since Thursday including Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino.

Health officials first issued the advisories when they tested high levels of enterococcus bacteria in the waters on Monday and Wednesday of last week before issuing the warning on Thursday. At the time, the health department recommended elderly, young, and immunocompromised avoid swimming at those beaches because the bacteria could infect cuts or cause digestive problems.

New rounds of testing conducted Friday found the bacteria has since cooled down to a “satisfactory” level meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state standards for recreational swimming, according to the health department’s release.

The health department will continue testing gulf waters at 16 sites along Sarasota’s beaches each Monday and will let the public know if high volumes of bacteria surface again. When ABC7 spoke to a department spokesperson on Friday they mentioned the rainy seasons cause more runoff to spill into the gulf, so it wouldn’t be surprising if more advisories are issued in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.