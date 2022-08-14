Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Hit and miss, morning or afternoon, Sunday showers and storms

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several dry days, rain chances are higher today. Rain is even possible late in the morning and afternoon, but storms will be widely scattered, so we don’t all get moisture. Monday’s conditions are about the same, then chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday. Our best chance of more widespread rain could develop for next weekend.  West to southwest winds will help keep temps close to 90° for afternoon highs.

Tropics are still sleeping with no significant storms over the next five days at least. There is a small low off the Texas coast with only a 20% chance of developing.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
George Nodaros has earned the love and loyal of countless Sarasotans for decades, smoking fish...
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
19-year-old Parrish man killed in I-75 crash
The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a...
Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says
Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
No swim advisories lifted at all three Sarasota beaches after testing found bacteria is back...
No swim advisories lifted at Sarasota beaches, bacteria down to “satisfactory” level
What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s...
FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search