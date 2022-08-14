Advertise With Us
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two dogs, Apple and Jack.(Source: Oregon Lottery via CNN)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Oregon couple sent lottery officials a torn-up ticket after their dogs chewed it up. They wanted to check if it was a winner just for fun, and it turned out it was.

Nathan and Rachael Lamet sent in the damaged lottery ticket with a picture of their two dogs, Apple and Jack, ages 11 months and 2 years. They said they left the ticket out and the dogs “decided it was delicious,” according to the Oregon Lottery.

“My husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner,” Rachael Lamet said.

Because the couple couldn’t check the $3 Pharoah’s Gold Crossword ticket themselves and they wanted to share their story, they mailed it to lottery officials, who put the ticket back together.

It turned out they had won $8.

The Lamets couldn’t believe they’d actually be getting money back, despite their dogs’ antics.

“That’s too funny,” Rachael Lamet said. “We are definitely getting more chew toys. They go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”

Lottery officials now recommend keeping tickets out of your pets’ reach.

