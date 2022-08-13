Thunderstorms return!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms have a better chance of developing Saturday and even more on Sunday. The dry air overhead recently is moving out and higher moisture levels are back, giving thunderstorms a more favorable environment. Slightly drier air moves back in by Tuesday and Wednesday. No Swim advisories are still in effect for Siesta Key and Lido Key beaches for unsafe levels of Enterococcus bacteria. Manatee County and south Sarasota County beaches have not been affected, so far.

Tropics are still quiet for the Atlantic. A small storm near Texas has a 10% chance of development in the next few days. So far this season we’ve only had three tropical storms, but the peak of Hurricane Season is coming in the next five weeks.

Rain chance (Station)

