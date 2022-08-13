Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Thunderstorms return!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms have a better chance of developing Saturday and even more on Sunday. The dry air overhead recently is moving out and higher moisture levels are back, giving thunderstorms a more favorable environment. Slightly drier air moves back in by Tuesday and Wednesday. No Swim advisories are still in effect for Siesta Key and Lido Key beaches for unsafe levels of Enterococcus bacteria. Manatee County and south Sarasota County beaches have not been affected, so far.

Tropics are still quiet for the Atlantic. A small storm near Texas has a 10% chance of development in the next few days. So far this season we’ve only had three tropical storms, but the peak of Hurricane Season is coming in the next five weeks.

Rain chance
Rain chance(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
19-year-old Parrish man killed in I-75 crash
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Updated: Road closure in Bradenton now open
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off in Brooks Stadium at Coastal...
Heat advice for Suncoast football players
sarasota tubes
Sarasota Military Academy partners with Sarasota Bay to build recycling tubes
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Hot nights: US in July sets new record for overnight warmth